Sen. Lindsey Graham Announces Bill To Ban Most Abortions After 15 Weeks Nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has announced a bill that puts the political debate over abortion back in the spotlight.

The bill would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

It’s the most significant proposal on abortion put forward by Republicans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade three months ago.

“The developed world has said that in this stage in the pregnancy, the child feels pain, and we’re saying we’re going to join the rest of the world,” Graham said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Abortion rights activists are speaking out against it.

“We are in a healthcare crisis in this country, and we are seeing moves like this, and it is absolutely insane and it’s horrible,” says Monica Smith, with Sister Song, the Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective.