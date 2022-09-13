Who’s To Blame For The Panthers Season Opener Loss?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers are back, but their season opener wasn’t what fans were looking for. In the final minutes of the game, Carolina lost to the Cleveland Browns, 26 to 24.

It was a rough start for the Panthers new quarterback, Baker Mayfield. He was facing off against his old team. The QB was expected to give the offense some new life, but instead there were multiple fumbles and an interception. The defense didn’t look much better, not forcing any major turnovers.

But Head Coach Matt Rhule says the team is still much better than last year. On Monday, he told reporters, “We’re obviously disappointed, but we’re not discouraged. There are so many places where we’re so much better than we were last year.” And, “I thought what we started to see in the fourth quarter was starting to click for baker and starting to click for everybody else. so, i think we’re encouraged. we’re disappointed but we’re encouraged by where we’re headed.”

Sunday gave the Browns their first season opener win since 2004. Meanwhile, the Panthers last win at home came in week two of last season. It definitely has not been home sweet home lately for Carolina.

Our question of the night: who do you blame for the Panthers loss to the Browns?

