Woman Charged For Trafficking Drugs After Traffic Stop In Lincoln County, Deputies Say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Hickory woman faces charges after a traffic stop conducted in Lincoln County revealed she was traveling with over 266 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three firearms.

On September 10th, officers stopped the woman on Highway 27 West near West Winds Road.

During the stop, a police K-9 altered to the presence of an odor of drugs coming from the car.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 266 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms, according to a news release.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Pachea Tomlinson, 45, of Hickory was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation.

She was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.