Harris Teeter Celebrates Concord, NC Fuel Center Opening With $0.40 Per Gallon Fuel Discount

MATTHEWS, NC (News Release) – Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Concord, N.C. Fuel Center Grand Opening as the company celebrates its grand opening Sept. 16 – Sept. 18 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center will feature a special $0.40 off per gallon discount Sept. 16 – Sept. 18.

At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station. For details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points, please visit the Harris Teeter Fuel Point website.

The company operates more than 60 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Fast Facts

Address:

346 George W. Liles Pkwy. NW

Concord, NC, 28027

Grand Opening Promotion Date:

Sept. 16 – Sept. 18

Store Hours:

Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Fuel Dispensers:

14