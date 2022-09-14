Salisbury Police To Host 3rd “Cultivating Community Conversations” On September 22nd

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department will continue its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities on Thursday, September 22nd.

Officials say the third “Cultivating Community Conversations” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd at Fire Station 6 located at 310 Cedar Springs Road.

There, officials say residents who serve on the Police Chief’s Advisory Board will lead engagement between officers and residents in an open discussion format.

Food will be served.

“We are excited to continue Community Conversations to engage and hear from our neighborhood residents,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “Meeting residents where they are has been our mantra for a number of years. We hope visitors from various areas across the city will allow the opportunity to increase familiarity between officers and the communities we serve. In addition to discussing community needs, we’ll also collaborate on what residents want to see from us, and how we can all work together to make our community better. We look forward to seeing everyone in the Cedar Springs area on Thursday, Sept. 22.”

This series is brought to Salisbury residents in part by a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.