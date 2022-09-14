Should Jimmy Kimmel Apologize To Quinta Brunson After Emmy Stunt?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is under fire after people online say he stole the spotlight from winner Quinta Brunson at Monday’s Emmy awards.

Kimmel and Will Arnett presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Arnett dragged Kimmel, who was pretending to be passed out, onto the stage and laid his body next to the microphone, saying he had too many margaritas backstage. Once Arnett announced Brunson won for Abbott Elementary, Kimmel stuck with the gag, making Brunson step around him to accept the award.

Brunson told reporters later in the evening that the bit didn’t bother her that much initially. She said he has been a major advocate for Abbott Elementary‘s success. However, she went on to say she might be mad at him later on, and might punch him in the face when she goes on his show Wednesday.

Twitter users were quick to criticize the stunt. One person wrote, “White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award.” Another says, “Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body.”

Our question of the night: should Jimmy Kimmel apologize?

