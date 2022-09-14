York Co. Sheriff Releases Video Of Deputy-Involved Shooting In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – We’re now seeing dash cam video from the moments leading up to a deputy-involved shooting in Rock Hill.

The suspect died in that shooting after leading York County Deputies on a chase in a stolen SUV.

The video shows the pursuit end in a CVS parking lot on Cherry Road, just before 5:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected rams into Deputy Korey Wedow’s vehicle as he steps out – firing three shots.

25-year-old Tyshawn Benjamin died at Piedmont Medical Center after being struck by at least one shot.

Deputies began the chase after getting a tip from police in Charlotte about a stolen vehicle in the Baxter Village area near Fort Mill.

Video of the 24 minute pursuit shows him driving erratically along I-77 and into Rock Hill.

“Stealing cars is dangerous and reckless. And he could have stopped at that. But trying to harm Deputies doing their job can be deadly,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson, during a news conference on Wednesday.