Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Killed In Off-duty Motorcycle Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has died after being involved in an off-duty motorcycle crash. Officer Brandon Thomas, 35, passed away on Thursday, September 15.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Thomas was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on Mount Sinai Church in Shelby at approximately 2:39PM. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was on the motorcycle and no other cars were involved.

“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Thomas; our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to his family. This came as quite a shock to our organization, and we are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden death one of our own,” says Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.

Officer Thomas had been employed with MCSO since June 3, 2020. He had worked at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as a detention officer for the duration of his employment.