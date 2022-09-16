58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, September 17, 2022 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, September 18, 2022 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

More than 125,000 people attend the three-day festival. Private donors, known as “Friends of the Festival”, help cover the Festival’s cost of renting Freedom Park from Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.

More About The Festival In The Park:

Named one of the nation’s top festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the Festival boasts an outdoor open-air amphitheater unrivaled in the area. The Festival has also been honored as Best Charlotte Festival by Charlotte Magazine.

This project is made possible, in part, with funding from the Arts & Science Council; the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources; and the National Endowment for the Arts, which believes that a great nation deserves great art.

Festival in the Park is hosted by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.