Crews Battle Massive Fire at Stanly County Business

STANFIELD, NC — Dozens of firefighters were called to fight huge flames at Morgan Chair Company in Stanfield Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived just before 4 p.m. to a fully engulfed local furniture upholstery business.

Ashley Harwood, a neighbor who lives next to the building on Sunset Lake Road said she heard an explosion and saw dozens of fire trucks and tankers lining the road.

As of 6:45 p.m., there have been no reports of injuries.

WCCB has reached out to the Stanly County fire marshal who is investigating the cause of the fire.