ESPN’s College Game Day Comes to App State Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– ESPN‘s College Game Day show is broadcasting live from Appalachian State University’s campus this weekend. ESPN is bringing the show to the school for the very first time. The show is now in it’s 36 season. The hosts will broadcast live at the Saturday match-up between App State and the Troy Trojans. Country singer, Luke Combs will be this week’s game picker. Combs is a graduate of Appalachian State University. College Game Day will go live Saturday morning at 9 a.m.