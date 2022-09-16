Shelby High School Student Shot To Death Outside Apartment

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old Shelby High School student was shot and killed the night of September 13, 2022. Shelby Police did not identify the student.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Logan Street around 10:48pm and found the teen lying outside an apartment building. Police say the teen was shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working leads and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704.484.6845. If callers wish to remain anonymous they can call Cleveland County CrimeStoppers at 704.481.TIPS.