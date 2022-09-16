Tropical Storm Fiona Forms In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm conditions will impact the Leeward Islands through Saturday before impacts shift westward. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands as they brace for heavy rain and strong wind over the weekend.

The biggest concern for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands along with Puerto Rico will be flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Once Fiona moves over the islands, Fiona is expected to strengthen over the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a category 1 hurricane by midweek.

The United States needs to watch this storm closely as it is inching closer. Good news, the steering currents COULD work in our favor. With an area of high pressure over the Atlantic, an area of high pressure over the southern United States and a trough over the northeast – Fiona could turn away from the states. It is still too soon to know for certain, so stay up-to-date with the forecast.

