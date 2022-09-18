Hundreds Run For Cover Following Fights, Rumors Of Gun Threats At Carowinds

FT. MILL, S.C. — Chaos at Carowinds as fights and rumors of gun threats left people scrambling for safety. Several people say they were trampled trying to get out of Carowinds Saturday night.

In the video, you can see hundreds of people screaming and running from the park. Carowinds tells us law enforcement showed up to the park to deal with several groups of unruly kids, which led to the mayhem. Police say they did not find a threat, and they say no one was shot. Several people at the park told us fights broke out which led to threats of gun violence. Some people also reported kids throwing fire crackers at people.

“Someone pulled up their shirt, flashed a gun and once everybody saw the gun, everybody just started bookin it out of there,” says Sophia Turner, who witnessed the chaos.

“I seen people when I was running through, people laying on the floor,” says Daryna Klymenko, another witness.

Carowinds say this was not the experience they want anyone to have while visiting the park. There’s no word yet if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.