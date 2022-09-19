Above-Average Temperatures Through Thursday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Our record for 9/22 is 96 degrees set in 2019. I am forecasting just a couple degrees shy of that.

Friday: Sunny and much cooler! Highs in the upper 70s.

Notes:

– A strong M 7.5 earthquake struck off the west coast of Mexico this afternoon.

– Significant flooding continues across Puerto Rico. Some areas have picked up over 2 feet of rain.

– Sadly, a middle school boy who was struck by lightning near Orlando, Florida has died. The 2022 lightning fatality count is now at 18.

Tropics:

– Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen into a major Hurricane as it tracks northward toward Bermuda.

– There are two other areas to watch. Both with low development chances. One will not be a threat to the United States as it is moving away. The other one, east of the Windward Islands, is one to watch.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin