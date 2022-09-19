Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte Announces Permanent Closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced Monday that it will be permanently closing following the run of its current show Evil Dead the Musical. The show runs through October.

To read the statement in full , click here.

Theatre officials say, the continuing effects of COVID-19, declining ticket and subscription sales contributed to the closure.

Single ticket holders for future shows will be refunded automatically and Season 34 Flex Pass holders will be able to choose from options on the website.