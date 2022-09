ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class.

Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th.

A bat was nestled in the ceiling and, after being disturbed by students, the bat started to fly around the room.

Grimsley was able to swoop up the little creature midair before safely relocating it to a tree outside.