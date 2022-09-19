City of Charlotte Says Recycling Pick-Up is Delayed

CHARLOTTE — If your recycling is picked up by the city of Charlotte, plan for a delay. The city announced Monday that curbside recycling collection may not be on time because of a staff shortage.

The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services provides a bi-weekly collection of recyclables curbside through a local vendor. The vendor is experiencing staffing shortages.

The city says if a missed collection occurs, residents are advised to call 311 to report a missed collection and leave their recycling carts at the curb until collected.

Garbage and yard waste collection services are operating without delay on a normal schedule.

Residents can also dispose of recycling by taking their items to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Mecklenburg County may charge fees when disposing at the full-service centers.

Residents are also encouraged to register for Solid Waste Services’ text messages to receive up-to-the-minute collection service notices. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts on their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.