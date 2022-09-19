Gaston Co. Teachers & Staff Rally Demanding Answers On Payroll Problems

GASTONIA, N.C. – Teachers in Gaston County are rallying to demand answers about ongoing payroll problems.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, district leaders outlined what they’re doing to address the issue.

District leaders say they understand patience is running thin.

The issues started when the district switched its payroll system to Oracle in January.

Teachers are facing several issues, including not getting paid right away or having too much money deducted from their pay checks.

To address the issue, the district has now hired a full-time Oracle coordinator and is setting up a customer service center to help employees.

But teachers still want to know exactly when the problems will be fixed.

“Many of us live paycheck to paycheck. And they can’t weather a month without pay and not getting an answer back about why that happened,” says teacher Bobbie Cavnar.