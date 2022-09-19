Motorcyclist Killed In A Collision With Truck

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Watauga County. The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 on US 421 at Landfill Road.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford, James Hodges Jr., 81, of Boone, received minor injuries. The driver of the Yamaha, Benjamin Corey Trivette, 28, of Boone, died at the scene.

Investigating troopers will be in consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office concerning any charges.