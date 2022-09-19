Toys For Tots Golf Tournament Gives Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Toys For Tots Golf Tournament is swinging back into action today. The tournament benefits Toys For Tots and other local charities. The tournament is in it’s 15th year. WCCB Charlotte is proud to be the official media sponsor for the event. The event is a party with a purpose and it’s packed with all kinds of activities throughout the day. Team winners will be announced at 4:45 p.m. today. The tournament is part of “A Big Heart Foundation“, which supports more than 16 children’s charities across the Charlotte region.