ACC Moving Headquarters to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has selected Charlotte as the future home of its headquarters. The ACC’s board of directors made the official announcement on Tuesday.

In a press release, ACC Commissioner Jim Philips says “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member school and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

The collegiate athletic conference was founded in Greensboro nearly 70 years ago. The move to Charlotte will take place in 2023. The new headquarters will be located in the Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte.

To read the full release, click here.

**Image courtesy of ACC**