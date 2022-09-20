Edge On The Clock: Kanye West Says He’s Never Read A Book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Blake Lively is calling out the paparazzi with new photos of her baby bump. The actress just posted photos on her Instagram with a caption that says in part, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside by home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.” Lively first revealed her pregnancy last week at a red carpet event in New York City.

Plus, Kanye West has never read a book. The rapper revealed that fact while speaking on a podcast episode of Alo Yoga’s Alo Mind Full podcast on Friday. West compared reading to eating Brussels sprouts.

And, Apple executives are reportedly considering delaying the release of a movie starring Will Smith, because of the fall out over the infamous Oscars slap. Emancipation is a civil war drama that was originally set to come out later this year, which would make it eligible for next year’s awards season. The New York Times reports executives saw the $120 million film as an Oscars contender. The Times reports executives are concerned Smith’s presence will tarnish Apple’s reputation, and upset Academy members. Smith resigned from the Academy and is banned from attending the Oscars, but could still be nominated for his work.

Click “play” to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!