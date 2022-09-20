Gastonia Police Chief Announces Retirement

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain is retiring at the end of the year. According to a news release, Chief Brittain’s retirement will take effect January 1, 2023.

Chief Brittain spent 28 years as a Gastonia Police Officer and over two years as Chief of Police.

Chief Brittain began his law enforcement career at the age of 15 when he joined the Gastonia Police Department’s Explorer Program. He was hired as a full-time Gastonia Police officer in 1994. In 2004, Brittain was promoted to Sergeant and then promoted to Captain in 2012. In 2014, Brittain was named Assistant Police Chief under Chief Robert Helton.

Details about the search for Chief Brittain’s replacement have not been announced.