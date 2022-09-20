Gastonia Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

1/4













GASTONIA, N.C. — Police released surveillance video and pictures from the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant.

The Gastonia Police Department says that they are still investigating the robbery that happened around 4 a.m. at the Bojangles on S. New Hope Road.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers. You can view the video HERE.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, threatened employees and demanded they open the safe. He then left with a sum of cash and was last seen in a light-colored minivan.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the armed robbery crime is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward, and callers may remain anonymous.