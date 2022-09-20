Is It Time To Fire Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Growing calls for the Carolina Panthers to find another head coach. This, after another loss. On Sunday, Carolina lost to the New York Giants, 19 to 16. Head coach Matt Rhule says he takes “full responsibility” for Sunday’s loss. For the second week in a row, the Panther’s losing in the fourth quarter, by a field goal of at least 56 yards. That’s something that has never happened in NFL history. Rhule says, “That’s two games in a row, where we’ve come down to the very end, with a chance to win the game, and we’ve come up short both time.” And, “I take full responsibility for that. That’s my job. That falls on me. We’re at that point now where we don’t need to change. We just need to battle and push through. That to me is how you get over a hump.’’

It’s been more than 10 months since the Carolina Panthers won a game. Back in April, David Tepper threw his support behind Rhule, then saying, “I believe in Matt and he has my full support.”

Makes you wonder if Tepper feels the same way now. #FireMattRhule was trending on Twitter over the weekend. The DD Peckers restaurant in Charlotte tweeted out it would give away free wings if Rhule was fired by 5 on Monday.

Our question of the night: should Matt Rhule be fired?

