CMPD Investigation Shuts Down E. Trade Street Outside Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have shut down E Trade at the intersections of College Street, Brevard Street, and Caldwell Street due to an active investigation. CMPD says there is no bomb threat to the Spectrum Center. However, a dog alerted officers to a trash can during a routine check of the facility.

The Spectrum Center has alerted guests coming to the Karol G concert that the Trade Street Entrance is currently closed. All guests should enter from 5th Street.

Due to the police activity in the area, the CityLYNX Gold Line is not operating at this time. The Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) has been evacuated.

The LYNX Blue Line is also experiencing delays.

WCCB Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.