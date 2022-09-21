Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Trooper Lee says it happened around 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The driver has not been identified. Any further information will be released by the coroner’s office.