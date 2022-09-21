Gastonia Police Chief Announces Retirement

GASTONIA, N.C.–

Gastonia’s Police Chief, Travis Brittain, is turning in his badge. Brittain announced that he is retiring. His retirement will become effective on January 28th. Brittain has been working with the Gastonia Police Department for nearly 30 years. He first began with the department when he was 15 years old as part of it’s explorer program. Brittain was born in Gastonia and graduated from Ashbrook High School. He says it’s been a pleasure working alongside the men and women of the Gastonia Police Department.