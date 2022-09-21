Jennifer Hudson Takes Over The Daytime Talk Show Couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson is enjoying her new gig as a daytime talk show host. Hudson’s new show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered last week here on WCCB Charlotte. The response has been good. Some are even dubbing her the new queen of daytime. Hudson says moving into the talk show game from her singing career isn’t much of a stretch because everyone in her family sings and talks a lot. You can watch the show weekdays at 4:00 p.m. right here on WCCB Charlotte.