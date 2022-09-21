Mooresville High School Changes Safety Protocols At Home Football Games

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — News safety protocols will go into effect starting Friday night, September 23, 2022 for all Mooresville High School home football games at Coach Popp Stadium. The changes were announced the same week the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The changes are as follows:

All elementary, intermediate, and middle school students WILL NOT be allowed entrance to a home football game without a supervising adult. Students must be supervised throughout the game.

If any elementary, intermediate, or middle school student is unsupervised at the game, they are subject to removal from the game. The student’s parent/guardian will be contacted to come pick them up.

No bags will be allowed except medical and diaper bags, as well as clear stadium bags. Medical, diaper bags, and clear stadium bags will be subject to search.

Walk through metal detectors will now be utilized. If the detector goes off during your pass-through, we ask for your cooperation as we investigate what triggered the detector.

If possible, patrons are encouraged to utilize the online ticketing system and take a screenshot of their ticket. This will assist with getting people through the gates in a more timely manner. Taking a screenshot will prevent issues with connectivity and accessing your ticket online. You can purchase tickets online.

For safety reasons, standing outside of the fence to watch the game is prohibited.