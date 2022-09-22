A Second Juvenile Arrested For Bomb Scares At Cabarrus County Schools

CONCORD, N.C. –The Concord Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with phoned-in bomb threats this week at two schools in Cabarrus County. Police say the juvenile is responsible for several threats on September 20, 2022 and September 21, 2022 at Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.

Police say an out-of-state tip from a concerned person provided helpful information in closing this case. Police have filed a juvenile petition through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for four (4) counts of Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on

Educational Property.

A search of the juvenile offender’s home, which is standard protocol in this type of investigation, confirmed the juvenile did not have access to bomb making materials or weapons, and that the juvenile’s actions were in fact a false statement.

On Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office also charged a second juvenile, identified as a student, in connection with handwritten threats this week at Northwest Cabarrus High.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify the student who wrote the notes. Authorities say they did a search of the student’s home and confirmed they did not have access to materials as mentioned in the notes.