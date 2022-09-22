Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

THE LATEST —

A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman.

It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.

“To me, it wasn’t a question of whether I was gonna help, it was just how quick I can get in there and help,” says Mark Mistretta, retired NYPD officer.

The woman in the car was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The officer and the three women had a few minor scrapes, but will be ok.

