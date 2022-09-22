Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust

MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area.

Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during which they were able to confirm the information and identify the suspect. During the course of the investigation, undercover detectives met with the suspect on several occasions and made purchases of illegal narcotics from the suspect during these meetings.

On September 22, 2022, after a month-long investigation, the detectives obtained warrants on the suspect, who was identified as 29-year Yael Alexander Aguilar of Charlotte, and he was arrested without incident. Aguilar was also served with warrants obtained by the North Carolina Highway Patrol for twelve charges, which included drug and firearm charges, stemming from a vehicle chase that occurred after the NCSHP attempted to stop a vehicle Aguilar was driving on June 5, 2022.

After being arrested, Aguilar was transported to the Iredell County Jail where he was given a $50,000 secured bond on the charges from MPD Detectives and a $100,000 secured bond on the charges from the NCSHP.