Funeral Arrangements Announced For Anson County Sheriff

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday.

According to Smith’s Funeral Home in Wadesboro, services for Sheriff Reid will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00pm at Anson Middle School. Interment will be at Westview Memorial Park in Wadesboro.

Sheriff Reid will lie in repose at the Anson County Courthouse on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 11:00am-1:00pm and then be escorted to Anson Middle School where he will lie in repose until the funeral hour.

The public viewing for Sheriff Reid will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 6:30-8:00pm at Smith Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, North Carolina.