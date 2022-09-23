One Person Hurt In Ivy Hollow Apartment Early Morning Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–

One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Tanager Park Drive in North Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says five people were displaced from their homes. According to the fire department, the fire caused nearly $50-thousand in damages.

It happened at the Ivy Hollow Apartments around 2:00 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes. There is no word on what caused the fire but it is being investigated.