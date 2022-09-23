September 22nd Marks The First Day Of Fall

1/11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The autumnal equinox has officially commenced! In simpler, terms it’s fall! As the sun makes its way across the celestial equator southbound the days get shorter and the foliage changes making for a beautiful site on every corner of the Queen City.

We tend to change with the seasons, our moods, clothing, hair, and most importantly, our activities. The weekend getaways transition from trips to the beach to trips to the mountains. ( Although I must say, a chilly, beach sunset sounds delightful!) We prepare to welcome fall holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

And if we’re being honest here, we tend to see cotton cobb webs and pumpkin EVERYTHING by mid-August. Hobby Lobby and Starbucks can’t seem to wait.

If you’re still in summer mode, it’s time to accept that Autumn is HERE!

Having Summer sorrows? Check out the fall foliage gallery and add these fall activities to your to-do list!

Missing brewskies at summer festivals? Get ready for the Astro Pop Mural + Music Festival

The chamber by Wooden Robot presents Charlotte’s 2nd annual Astro Pop Mural + Music Festival. Guests can witness muralists create art right before their eyes all while sipping a beer and enjoying live music.

When: October 1st, 12 PM – 11 PM

Location The Chamber by Wooden Robot, 416 E 36th Street, Charlotte

Cost: Free

For the Coffee lovers!

After two long years, the fest is back! Head to Camp North End as The Filter Coffee Fest rounds up nearly 30 unique coffee brewers and tea makers. Enjoy live panels, educational coffee lectures, and live music!

When: September 25th

Cost: Ticket Prices begin at $25 Click here to purchase.

Location: 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Join in on the fall harvest!

Pick your own apples this season at the Windy Hill Orchard. Enjoy hayrides, cider, and live music, Click here to check out the calendar! Interested in picking your own pumpkins too? Check out Carrigan Farms to find the perfect pumpkin for your jack-o-lantern, kiddos and adults can enjoy a petting zoo as well!

For the homebodies:

Maybe you prefer to stay cozy indoors? No worries, transitioning into fall mode can be done from the home easily.

Are you a foodie? If yes, buy an Autumn cookbook! The fall harvest will commence soon and will be perfect for soups. Grab your aprons, and channel your inner chef Gordon Ramsey. (Go easy on your sous chef)

Here’s a personal favorite, you won’t be disappointed!

Click here for the recipe!

Head to Marshalls for home decor! DUH. It’s everyone’s weakness. You know you can’t fight the urge to visit the candle aisle, nor the site of fall-themed oven towels, the fall wreaths, the sweater section, and oh, the fuzzy socks, and scarves, booties, and mugs! I seem to have trailed off there huh? Just go to Marshalls. You may not know what you need there but trust and believe Marshalls will tell you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshalls (@marshalls)

Allow yourself to transition with the season, find peace and beauty in the red and yellow hues of the leaves, and fall in love with fall!

Author: Dee Michel