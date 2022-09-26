City Leaders to Rename Bridge after Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution Monday night to name the bridge at W.T. Harris Blvd and I-85 the “Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.”

Officer Goodwin was assisting North Carolina Highway Patrol officers with a crash investigation the morning of December 21, 2021 when her police cruiser was struck by a semi-truck driver.

Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and was devoted to the city, her fellow officers and her family, including her husband, Brenton, a Charlotte firefighter, and three children.

She was 33-years-old and had just returned to service from maternity leave days before she was killed.