New Study Shows Food A Kid Likes Might Start In The Womb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brad Pitt is stepping into the world of beauty, launching a skincare line meant for all genders. It’s called Le Domaine and features two, exclusive, patented, active ingredients to help balance the skin and target visible signs of aging. The vegan-friendly line focuses on green beauty, with refillable products, upcycled packaging, and natural formulas. Products range from $80 to $385. Pitt says we can’t run from aging, and he’d like to our culture embrace the idea of aging well.

Plus, despite fans calling for Idris Elba to be cast as 007, it doesn’t look like it’ll happen any time soon. In an episode of HBO’s The Shop, Elba says, “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.” Though he does acknowledge fans want him to take the role. Producers say they like Elba also, but know playing Bond is a big commitment. In an interview with Variety, producer Barbara Broccoli said it was hard to get Daniel Craig to commit to the 10 to 12 years it takes to be Bond.

And, a new study shows some of the food a kid likes or dislikes might start in the womb! A study published in the Journal Psychological Science laid out the interesting experiment. Scientists gave moms who were at least eight months pregnant either a carrot-flavored pill, a kale-flavored pill, or a plain-pill. After consuming the pills researchers conducted 4D ultrasounds. Scientists noticed babies who tasted the carrot flavor made more of a “laughter-face,” while babies who tasted the kale made more a of “cry-face.”

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!