305 Dogs Rescued In Massive Dog Fighting Bust Across SC

YORK CO., S.C. – A historic dog fighting bust across multiple counties in South Carolina over the weekend. The U.S. District Attorney of South Carolina says the dogfighting bust is believed to be the biggest in the history of the state.

More than 60 federal and state law enforcement served 23 search warrants at locations in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee and Sumter counties.

305 dogs were rescued, and 30 guns were seized, along with $40,000 in cash and dogfighting evidence. More than 20 people were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and dogfighting. They each face up to five years in federal prison.