Edge On The Clock: Rihanna To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A second Amazon Prime Day is coming, just in time for holiday shopping. The company is rolling out what it’s calling its Prime Early Access Sale, which will be similar to it’s annual Prime Day sale. The sale is set for October 11th and 12th for Prime shoppers. Other retailers are also getting a jump start on the holidays with Walmart and Target starting holiday sales in October.

Plus, after more than 40 years as Darth Vader, James Earl Jones is retiring from the part. He’s been recording the legendary Star Wars villain’s lines since 1977. But the 91-year-old actor hasn’t done any voice work for the franchise since 2019. According to Vanity Fair, Jones took part in an artificial intelligence program that helped recreate his voice for future projects.

And, it’s official: Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna confirmed her participation on social media with a picture of her hand holding an NFL football. The announcement came from Apple Music, which took over sponsorship of the half time show, from Pepsi. Jay-Z is set to produce the February show.

