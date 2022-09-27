EpiCentre Renamed “Queen City Quarter” As Part Of Revitalization Effort

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre has been renamed “Queen City Quarter” as part of an effort to transform the property for retail, restaurant, and office tenants.

CBRE Property Management is leading the property management.

“Queen City Quarter will transform the heart of Charlotte’s iconic Uptown into a vibrant corporate and family friendly hub,” said Compie Newman, Managing Director of CBRE’s Charlotte office. “It offers a unique destination with new ownership and a new vision that will hopefully attract the finest amenities to the city’s urban core.”

The former Epicentre fell into foreclosure earlier this year after incidents of violent crime, and the pandemic.

The new property management says there is a focus on property safety, as an extensive security camera system has been installed onsite.

Significant repairs to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and roof are underway and expected to be complete by year-end.