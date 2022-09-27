Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

(CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS):

All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th.

The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd.

(IREDELL-STATESVILLE SCHOOLS):

Lake Norman High School – Wednesday, September 28th, JV football @ Home vs West Cabarrus (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at West Cabarrus (7:30 pm)

North Iredell High School-Wednesday, September 28th & 29th JV (28th) & Varsity (29th) @ Home vs North Lincoln (7:00 pm) Note: both games will be held at NIHS due to turf issues at N. Lincoln

South Iredell High School- Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs Hickory Ridge (6:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at Hickory Ridge (7:30 pm)

Statesville High School- Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs Fred T. Foard (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football @ Fred T. Foard (7:30 pm)

West Iredell High School- Wednesday, September 28th JV football @ Home vs East Lincoln (7:00 pm) / Thursday, September 29th, Varsity football at East Lincoln (7:30 pm)

(ROCK HILL SCHOOLS):

Catawba Ridge at South Pointe High School (7pm / Thursday, September 29th)

Lancaster High School at Northwestern High School (7pm / Thursday, September 29th)