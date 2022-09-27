Water Main Break Shuts Down Part of Beatties Ford Road

1/2

2/2



UPDATE

Northwest School of the Arts will start two hours later than normal on Wednesday, after a water main broke and damaged Beatties Ford Road in front of the school. A CMS spokesperson says transportation will still be provided with all stops timed 2 hours later. School will dismiss as normal.

CHARLOTTE — The 1400 block of Beatties Ford Road had to be shut down near Northwest School of the Arts Tuesday afternoon because of a huge water main break. It happened around 4 p.m. Part of the road has buckled, and crews are on scene assessing the damage, a Charlotte Water spokesman told WCCB.

Beatties Ford Road is closed near Russell Avenue. Drivers are being detoured onto North Hoskins Road. Water service is off for an estimated 50 customers in the immediate area. Water is estimated to be back on within 10 hours.

Dismissal was delayed at Northwest because of all the water in the parking lot, CMS says.