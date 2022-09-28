Charlotte Motor Speedway Opening for Ian Evacuees

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Charlotte Motor Speedway opened its Rock City Campground on Wednesday morning at 9 am to people evacuating Florida from Hurricane Ian. With severe weather in the forecast for the south, accommodations at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be available as long as possible. Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property as well.

Rock City Campground is located behind the Hendrick Automotive dealership at 7501 Hendrick Auto Plaza NW, Concord, NC 28027, just off of Interstate 85.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway.

The address for the office is 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027.

After-hour arrivals should park at Rock City Campground and check in the following morning at the camping office.

Dry camping will be available in the Rock City Campground located at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 7501 Hendrick Auto Plaza NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Questions can be directed to the camping office at 704-455-4445.