Emergency Officials Hold A Joint Press Conference To Discuss The Potential Impacts Of Hurricane Ian In The Charlotte Area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency Officials prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, including power outages and flooding in Charlotte.

Residents are advised to prepare for possible power outages estimated to last about 24-48 hours. Essential items to keep on hand include:

candles

batteries

first aid kit

non-perishable food and water.

Officials are asking only to call 911 in cases of emergencies and to contact 311 for any city services needed.

Residents are highly encouraged to stay home during the weekend and to remember; “Turn around don’t drown!” Driving through flooded streets can lead to drowning, or coming in contact with flooded powerlines, according to emergency officials.

Keep cell phones charged and continue to monitor updates to ensure safety throughout the storm.