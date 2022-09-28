National Coffee Day Deals for September 29th

NORTH CAROLINA — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day.
We’ve rounded up a few spots offering deals to celebrate:
- Dunkin’ – Free medium hot or cold brew coffee with any purchase for DD perks members
- Krispy Kreme – Free coffee, no purchase necessary
- Duck Donuts- Free coffee with donut purchase
- Sheetz – Free cold brew, no purchase necessary
- Panera – New unlimited sip club subscribers will receive 2 months free. Existing Sip Club Members can receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies.