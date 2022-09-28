Will You Go To The New Queen City Quarter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte is finally getting some new life. Commercial real estate company CBRE Group announced Tuesday what’s next for the space on College Street between Fourth and Trade Streets. The EpiCentre will now be called Queen City Quarter. The developer says it will be a space for retail, restaurants and offices, but no tenants have been named yet.

CRBE says its goal is to transform the space to a more upscale and friendly family environment. The once popular nightlife destination fell into foreclosure earlier this year after several incidents of violent crime and the pandemic. CBRE Managing Director of Property Management Sabrina Jones says, “We want to bring it back but we want to bring it back in a different way. We’re limiting the midnight-plus activity. You know, no good things happen after midnight, so from a security standpoint we want to make sure we have control and limit the nighttime activity.”

The developer says an extensive security camera system has been installed onsite to improve safety. It also says repairs to the court yard, parking garage, patios and roof are already underway and could be finished by the end of the year.

