Wind Increases Thursday With Ian’s Greatest Impacts Arriving Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: Tracking impacts from Ian with rain increasing through the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, wet and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Late Friday – Saturday AM: As of now, this is the timeframe of the worst impacts for us. Heavy rain. Isolated flooding. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Possible isolated tornadoes – this could change.

Hurricane Ian:

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 PM as a dangerous category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida. Ian is forecast to move northeastward over the Florida Peninsula. From there, the storm will head into the Atlantic and make its third landfall somewhere along the Georgia or South Carolina coast. Wind will increase for the WCCB Charlotte area on Thursday with the greatest impacts coming Friday PM – Saturday AM.

Our primary threats are heavy rain which could lead to isolated flooding along with gusty wind. Forecast rainfall totals are 2-5” with isolated higher amounts possible.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin