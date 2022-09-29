American Cancer Society’s ‘Taste Of Hope’ Gala Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Cancer Research

1/5

CHARLOTTE — The 2022 Taste of Hope Charlotte was a big success. This year’s event was held Saturday night at the Le Meridien Charlotte hotel in Uptown. Attendees participated in a live and silent auction, enjoyed extraordinary cuisine from renowned Chefs David Burke, Lisa Brooks, Charles Loomis, Jeffrey Russell and Roberto Vasquez. Charlotte’s very own popular cover band, New Local, performed.

Officials say the American Cancer Society secured more than $251,250 on a $200,000 goal, and more donations are continuing to trickle in.

The Charlotte Health Equity Fund donation link is still live through the end of the year.

The Taste of Hope Charlotte is an annual gala to raise awareness, and share stories of how the efforts of the ACS have impacted the Greater Charlotte area to reduce health disparities.